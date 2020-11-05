TODAY |

Trump ally and ex-governor Chris Christie blasts US president's 'no basis' voting fraud claims

Source:  Associated Press

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is blasting President Donald Trump for falsely declaring a victory before all ballots are counted in Tuesday night's election.

The former Republican New Jersey governor says Donald Trump is falsely declaring victory before all the votes are counted. Source: US ABC

Speaking based on his experience as a former US Attorney, Christie argues the incumbent has "no basis" to make such a statement.

Battleground states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan have yet to be called in favour of either Trump or his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Millions of votes across the nation have not yet been counted.

But Trump is labelling the vote counting efforts fraud, a claim that was met with intense criticism from even his peers and supporters like Christie.

"There's just no basis to make that argument," Christie says in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"This was not the time to make this argument."

Christie, a Republican, worked closely with the president and helped to advise him ahead of last month's debates.

Trump, in a White House speech early today, declared himself the winner and called for a halt to vote-counting.

The election is coming down to the wire between Trump and Joe Biden, with both candidates seeking the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

