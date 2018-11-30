Trump 'all alone' in the White House as partial government shutdown looms

President Donald Trump met today with his Homeland Security secretary and other officials to discuss border security issues as a partial government shutdown over his US-Mexico border wall entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

Though both sides have traded offers over the dollars, they remain far apart on the wall.

The White House insisted Trump will reject any deal that does not include money for a wall or fence; Democrats held firm in their opposition to a wall or other physical barrier.

In a joint statement Monday, the Democratic leaders of Congress, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, said that as long as Trump keeps listening to the House Freedom Caucus and others on the right flank, there is no easy resolution to the impasse.

"It's Christmas Eve and President Trump is plunging the country into chaos," the leaders said.

They pointed to problems beyond the shutdown, including the plunging stock market and the president's firing of the defense secretary.

"The president wanted the shutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it."

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said a counteroffer was presented over the weekend to Schumer.

Mulvaney would only say the offer was between Trump's $US5.7 billion request and the $US1.3 billion Democrats have offered.

"We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3," Mulvaney said Sunday, a day after a senior administration official insisted Congress would have to cave into Trump's spending demand for the shutdown to end.

The comments highlighted Trump's unpredictable negotiating style.

A Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss the private talks confirmed the White House offered $2.5 billion, an initial $2.1 billion plus $400 million Democrats called a "slush fund" for the president's other immigration priorities.

Mulvaney said he was awaiting a response from Schumer, whose office said the parties remained "very far apart."

Trump chimed in from the White House, where he has been cooped up since the shutdown began early Saturday.

"I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security," Trump tweeted. "At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!"

Trump put off plans to head to his Florida estate for Christmas. His wife, first lady Melania Trump, returned from Florida to spend the holiday with him.

The president's border security meeting included Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other department officials, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Senate negotiators continued talks behind the scenes with Democrats and Republicans. The House and Senate briefly gaveled into session on Christmas Eve before closing again with no further action.

In their statement, Pelosi and Schumer said "different people from the same White House are saying different things about what the president would accept or not accept to end his Trump Shutdown, making it impossible to know where they stand at any given moment."

Trump blamed Democrats for the stalemate, tweeting Monday that "Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence. It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed!"