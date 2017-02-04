 

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway blames fake 'Bowling Green massacre' on 'radicalised' Iraqis

MSNBC

Conway later tweeted that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" during the interview.
1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:29
2
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:33
3
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:55
4
The WBO heavyweight champion is cutting his holiday early to return to training for his next fight.

Joseph Parker's WBO title defence to be held in Auckland after Duco wins purse bid with $3m offer


01:14
5
Today Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordered sanctions in retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile test.

President Trump Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test


01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
