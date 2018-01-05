 

Trump agrees to delay US-South Korean military exercises

Associated Press

In a possible opening for diplomacy, the Trump administration today agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korean army soldiers stand guard on Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone, near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korean army soldiers stand guard on Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone, near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea

The decision could help reduce tensions as the Koreas consider holding their first direct talks in two years.

President Donald Trump approved the postponement in consultation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a Pentagon spokesman said today.

"The Department of Defense supports the president's decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK-U.S. alliance," Col. Rob Manning said, referring to the US defense treaty with the Republic of Korea.

The agreement pushes back a set of annual military exercises known as Foal Eagle, which normally are held between February and April.

Foal Eagle is a series of exercises designed to test the readiness of the two countries' militaries.

Source: 1 NEWS

North Korea routinely objects to such manoeuvres as a rehearsal for an invasion, and there had been fears that tensions could interfere with the February 9-25 games occurring about 50 miles south of the heavily militarised border.

No announcement was made on the length of the delay. Pyeongchang also hosts the Winter Paralympics March 8-18. North Korea has expressed interest in sending a delegation to participate in the Olympics.

The Pentagon did not elaborate on the reason for delaying the exercises, but it had been under quiet discussion for weeks. US officials had understood the South Korean military would be heavily committed to providing logistical support for the Winter Games next month.

The decision appeared to offer a further opening for diplomacy to ease tensions between the North and South and between Washington and Pyongyang, which have traded insults and threats over the North's nuclear and missile programs. 

