Trump advocates for waterboarding torture as review of methods looms

President Donald Trump has declared he believes torture works as his administration readied a sweeping review of how America conducts the war on terror.

It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.
Source: BBC

It includes possible resumption of banned interrogation methods and reopening CIA-run "black site" prisons outside the United States.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump said he would wage war against Islamic State militants with the singular goal of keeping the US safe.

Asked specifically about the simulated drowning technique known as waterboarding, Trump cited the extremist group's atrocities against Christians and others and said: "We have to fight fire with fire".

Trump said he would consult with new Defence Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo before authorising any new policy, but he said he had asked top intelligence officials in the past day: "Does torture work?"

"And the answer was yes, absolutely," Trump said.

He added that he wants to do "everything within the bounds of what you're allowed to do legally."

A clip of Trump's interview was released after The Associated Press and other news outlets obtained copies of a draft executive order being circulated within his administration.

Beyond reviewing interrogation techniques and facilities, the draft order would instruct the Pentagon to send newly captured "enemy combatants" to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, instead of closing the detention facility as President Barack Obama had wanted.

Altogether, the possible changes could mark a dramatic return to how the Bush administration waged its campaign against al-Qaida and other extremist groups.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, questioned about the draft order, said it was "not a White House document" but would not comment further.

The draft says US laws should be obeyed at all times and explicitly rejects "torture."

But its reconsideration of the harsh techniques banned by Obama and Congress raises questions about the definition of the word and is sure to inflame passions in the US and abroad.

September 11

After the September 11, 2001, attacks, President George W. Bush authorised a covert programme that led to dozens of detainees being held in secret locations overseas and to interrogation tactics that included sleep deprivation, slapping and slamming against walls, confinement in small boxes, prolonged isolation and even death threats.

Three detainees faced waterboarding. Many developed psychological problems.

While some former government leaders insist the programme was effective in obtaining critical intelligence, many others say the abuses weakened America's moral standing in the world, hurt morale among intelligence officers and proved ineffective before Obama shut it down.

The AP obtained the draft order from a US official, who said it had been distributed by the White House for consultations before Trump signs it.

The Pentagon didn't immediately comment and Spicer, Trump's press secretary, said: "I have no idea where it came from." But reports of the upcoming order quickly sparked alarm among Republicans and Democrats.

