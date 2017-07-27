Trump administration resurrects Reagan-era abortion ban at federally funded family planning clinics

Source:Associated Press
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.
A senior White House official says the Department of Health and Human Services will be announcing its proposal on Friday (overnight tonight NZT).
The policy has been derided as a "gag rule" by abortion rights supporters and medical groups, and it is likely to trigger lawsuits that could keep it from taking effect.
However, it's guaranteed to galvanise activists on both sides of the abortion debate ahead of the congressional midterm elections.
