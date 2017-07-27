Trump administration resurrects Reagan-era abortion ban at federally funded family planning clinics

The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

A senior White House official says the Department of Health and Human Services will be announcing its proposal on Friday (overnight tonight NZT).

The policy has been derided as a "gag rule" by abortion rights supporters and medical groups, and it is likely to trigger lawsuits that could keep it from taking effect.