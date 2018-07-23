 

Trump acknowledges purpose of meeting with Russian lawyer

Associated Press
World

President Donald Trump on Sunday acknowledged that the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between a Kremlin-connected lawyer and his son was to collect information about his political opponent, casting new light on a moment central to the special counsel's Russia probe.

The FBI believe Carter Page, who worked on foreign policy, was “collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government at the time”.
Source: 1 NEWS

Trump, amid a series of searing tweets sent from his New Jersey golf club, tore into two of his favorite targets, the news media and Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into possible links between the president's campaign and Russia. Trump unleashed particularly fury at reports that he was anxious about the Trump Tower meeting attended by Donald Trump Jr. and other senior campaign officials.

"Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower," Trump wrote. "This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

But 13 months ago, Trump gave a far different explanation for the meeting. A July 2017 statement dictated by the president read: "We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago."

But since then, the story about the meeting has changed several times, eventually forced by the discovery of emails between the president's eldest son and an intermediary from the Russian government offering damaging information about Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton. Betraying no surprise or misgivings about the offer from a hostile foreign power, Trump Jr. replied: "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

Sunday's tweet was Trump's clearest statement yet on the purpose of the meeting, which has become a focal point of Mueller's investigation even as the president and his lawyers try to downplay its significance and pummel the Mueller probe with attacks. On Sunday, Trump again suggested without evidence that Mueller was biased against him, declaring, "This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country."

And as Trump and his allies have tried to discredit the probe, a new talking point has emerged: that even if that meeting was held to collect damaging information, none was provided and "collusion" — Trump's go-to description of what Mueller is investigating — never occurred.

"The question is what law, statute or rule or regulation has been violated, and nobody has pointed to one," said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's attorneys, on ABC's "This Week."

But legal experts have pointed out several possible criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States and aiding and abetting a conspiracy. And despite Trump's public Twitter denial, the president has expressed worry that his son may face legal exposure even as he believes he did nothing wrong, according to three people close to the White House familiar with the president's thinking but not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Sekulow acknowledged that the public explanation for the meeting has changed but insisted that the White House has been very clear with the special counsel's office. He said he was not aware of Trump Jr. facing any legal exposure.

"I don't represent Don Jr.," Sekulow said, "but I will tell you I have no knowledge at all of Don Jr. being told that he's a target of any investigation, and I have no knowledge of him being interviewed by the special counsel."

Trump's days of private anger spilled out into public with the Twitter outburst, which comes at a perilous time for the president.

A decision about whether he sits for an interview with Mueller may also occur in the coming weeks, according to another one of his attorneys, Rudy Giuliani. Trump has seethed against what he feels are trumped-up charges against his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, whose trial began last week and provided a visible reminder of Mueller's work.

And he raged against the media's obsession with his links to Russia and the status of Michael Cohen, his former fixer, who is under federal investigation in New York. Cohen has indicated that he would tell prosecutors that Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting ahead of time.

Despite a show of force from his national security team this week as a warning against future Russian election meddling, Trump again deemed the matter a "hoax" this week. And at a trio of rallies, he escalated his already vitriolic rhetoric toward the media, savaging the press for unflattering coverage and, he feels, bias.

"The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it's TRUE," Trump tweeted Sunday. "I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!"

The fusillade of tweets came from Bedminster, Trump's golf course, where he is ensconced in a property that bears his name at every turn and is less checked in by staffers. It was at the New Jersey golf club where a brooding Trump has unleashed other inflammatory attacks and where, in spring 2017, he made the final decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, the move that triggered the Russia probe.

Trump was joined for his Saturday rally in Ohio by former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who departed the administration earlier this year. Her unannounced presence raised some eyebrows as Hicks has been interviewed by Mueller and was part of the team of staffers that helped draft the original statement on the Trump Tower meeting.

Multiple White House officials have been interviewed while still working at the White House and have remained in contact with the president.

World
Angelina Jolie's divorce lawyer is on the verge of quitting because she has become too 'venomous'

1 NEWS
World

The former Hollywood sweethearts have become 'extremely hostile' as divorce negotiations intensifies and the custody battle over their six children continues. 

New claims have found that Jolie, 43, has become so hostile and uncompromising throughout the split that her lawyer Laura Wasser is on the verge of quitting and has 'made it known' to Jolie because it's become too 'venomous'.

A source close to Pitt told TMZ there has been a lot of anger by Jolie and they believe the actress wants 'to kill any relationship he has with his kids'.

TMZ claims Jolie has already hired another law firm to take over when Wasser officially drops the case.

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 following allegations of child abuse against Pitt during an incident on board a private plane.

The details of the divorce are yet to be finalised and it is not yet known how much time Pitt with get with their six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10 and Knox, 10.

This comes after a court order was issued in June this year, revealing that Jolie had been ordered to allow Pitt more time with the children and that she risked losing primary custody if she failed to abide by the agreement.

According to the Daily Mail, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that 'not having a relationship with their father would be harmful to the children.'

The court also stated: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with Jolie and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to Pitt."

Jolie's spokesperson later responded to the leaking of the specific details of the custody agreement.

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,

"It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."

The couple are scheduled to revisit court on August 13.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Source: US ABC
World
Associated Press
World
Politics
Central and South America

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cut short a televised speech and soldiers present broke ranks and scattered after hearing several explosions Saturday (today NZT) in what the government called an attempted attack on the socialist leader.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the Maduro.

He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured. Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government’s version of events.

Maduro was giving a speech in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary. He was wearing the presidential banner.

“To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need...,” Maduro was saying before the cameras quickly moved away from him.

Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high-ranking military officials for the event.

A video shows Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then began running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.

Soldiers could be seen scattering before the state broadcaster cut away to patriotic imagery. Source: NTN24
World
Politics
Central and South America