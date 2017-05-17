Trump accused of trying to shut down Comey probe - but The Don denies it all

Confusion overtook Capitol Hill today as Republicans confronted twin revelations that President Donald Trump had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians and former FBI Director James Comey's memo said Trump had asked him to end the probe of ousted adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump personally appealed to Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes, disclosed late today, that Comey wrote after the meeting.

The White House issued a furious denial near the end of a tumultuous day that Trump officials spent beating back potentially disastrous news reports from dawn to dusk.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, officials staunchly defended Trump's disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials.

I have 'an absolute right' as president to share 'facts pertaining to terrorism' and airline safety with Russia - Trump

The White House played down the importance and secrecy of the information, supplied by Israel under an intelligence-sharing agreement, and Trump himself said he had "an absolute right" as president to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia. Yet US allies and some members of Congress expressed concern bordering on alarm.

Did Trump ask Comey to shut down investigation?

As for Comey, who Trump fired last week, the FBI director wrote in a memo after a February meeting at the White House that the new president had asked him to shut down the FBI's investigation of Flynn and his Russian contacts, said a person who had read the memo. The Flynn investigation was part of a broader probe into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.

The person who described the memo was not authorised to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The existence of the memo was first reported today by The New York Times.

The White House vigorously denied the report. "While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," a White House statement said.

Trump fired Flynn on February 13.