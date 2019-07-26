TODAY |

Trudy, believed the oldest gorilla in captivity, dies at 63 in US

Associated Press
The Little Rock Zoo says Trudy, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died at age 63.

Zoo spokeswoman Susan Altrui said zookeepers found Trudy dead when they checked on her yesterday.

Altrui says Trudy was the oldest gorilla in the records of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an international accrediting organization. Altrui says it's possible but highly unlikely non-accredited zoos have older gorillas.

Trudy came to the Little Rock Zoo from Buffalo in 1988 with a male gorilla, Ollie, on a breeding loan.

Syd Tanner, one of her former keepers, called her the "boss lady" of her all-male group.

Trudy was also one of the last gorillas captured in the wild. Today, North American gorillas are born in zoos.

Trudy the gorilla. Source: Little Rock Zoo
