Truckie charged over NSW fatal load spill

A man has been charged after debris from his truck allegedly struck a car fatally injuring a woman in western NSW.

Heavy Truck Source: istock.com

Despite attempts to revive her, the 38-year-old woman died at the scene on the Newell Highway, 25km north of Parkes, on Friday afternoon.

The truck driver, 52, was taken to Parkes Hospital for mandatory testing and later charged with driving an unsafely loaded vehicle causing death, police said today.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Parkes Local Court on March 16.