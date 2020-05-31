Truck rams into crowd at protest over George Floyd's death in Florida

A pickup truck drove through a crowd of protestors in Florida's capital today, sending some running and screaming as the vehicle stopped and started and at one point had a person on its hood, police said.

A pickup truck drives through a crowd of protesters in Tallahasse, Florida. Source: Associated Press

Video shows Tallahassee protestors walking around the truck as it stopped at a traffic light, while some appeared to speak to the driver.

In one video, a bottle was apparently smashed against the window and the truck then suddenly accelerated, knocking several people to the side, but no serious injuries were reported.

Today's protest demanding justice for George Floyd was one of several in Florida and dozens across the nation.

Demonstrators outraged over Floyd's death faced off against heavily-armed officers in other states yesterday, with some smashing police cars, ransacking businesses and setting fires that smoldered through the night.

One person was killed in Detroit yesterday after someone in an SUV fired shots into a crowd of protestors.

An officer, who is seen on video pressing his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd begged for air, was charged yesterday in Mr Floyd's death.

Lucas von Hollen, an IT instructor at Florida State University, said participants were chanting, marching and carrying signs today near the Capitol building when he heard a distinct scream of fear.

He looked out a window from a second-floor work building and saw the burgundy pickup.

He said it slowed down as some protestors moved aside, while others remained in place.

"Then the truck revved its engines … a couple people got out of the way, but some people didn't, and it just drove straight through the crowd," he said.

Witnesses said a group followed the truck, forcing it to stop.

Tallahassee Police immediately handcuffed the driver, shut down the street and redirected protestors to another area.

Police did not release the name of the driver or say whether he would face any charges, saying details would be forwarded to the state attorney once the investigation was complete.