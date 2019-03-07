Truck driver saw 'witch' before crash which killed four cops in Melbourne

A Melbourne truck driver "talking nonsense" about witches was told not to work just hours before a horror crash that killed four Victoria Police officers.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. Source: Victoria Police

Mohinder Singh has accepted blame for the April crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, pleading guilty to charges including culpable driving causing death.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, 60, Senior Constable Kevin King, 50, and constables Glen Humphris, 32, and Josh Prestney, 28, were killed when they were struck by Singh's semi-trailer while impounding a Porsche.



On the morning of the crash someone told Singh to go home and rest for the day, claiming he had been "talking nonsense".



"He was saying witches are coming and we have to leave," the witness told police, according to newly released court documents.



"I had never seen anyone as drug f***ed in my life. He hadn't slept for eight days."



Australian Court. Source: Associated Press

Singh repeated his claims about witches to police after the crash.



"I was tired, couldn't sleep (because) I was seeing that witch, that witch ... put a spell on me and I couldn't sleep at all," he told officers later.



Dressed in prison greens, Singh entered his guilty plea in Melbourne Magistrates Court by vidoelink from the Metropolitan Remand Prison.



"Mr Singh would like to be clear he's very sorry for the deaths of the four officers - they are innocent people," his barrister Peter Morrissey SC told the court, adding that proceedings would continue "respectfully" in the Supreme Court.



"Although Victoria Police have taken a bit of a hammering in recent times we would like to note the professionalism with which they conducted the investigation in this case in very emotional and trying circumstances."



Prosecutors previously had withdrawn 27 charges. Singh also admitted trafficking methamphetamine and cannabis, and dealing in proceeds of crime.



He was hospitalised after the crash. The court has previously heard he has anxiety and depression.



Singh had been engaged in a "sustained period of extensive drug use and trafficking", interspersed with work and limited sleep, all of which "culminated in significant levels of fatigue and impairment," court documents also showed.



Another witness saw Singh's truck "dip" into the emergency lane three of four times before the crash and told his mother "this dude's going to f***ing kill someone".



Another driver thought Singh might have been asleep at the wheel.



"It didn't appear that the truck was malfunctioning, instead that it was not in control by the driver," he said.



Singh will face the Supreme Court next week.

