Truck driver repeatedly punched by two men in Melbourne road rage incident

Two men have been caught on dash cam footage in Australia aggressively punching a truck driver who is waiting at an intersection for the lights to go green in a road rage incident.

A man can be seen climbing the stairs of the truck at a busy intersection in Campbellfield, Melbourne and then starts repeatedly punching the driver with such power it moves the truck's cab.

During the attack, another driver who had been watching on gets back into his vehicle.

Another man then runs around the truck, storms onto the stairs and joins the attack, punching the driver before falling from the vehicle.

Everyone involved in the incident drove off when the lights turned green, according to Nine News.