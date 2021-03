Truck driver who killed four police officers on Melbourne freeway apologises to their families in court

A "shattered" truck driver who killed four police officers on a Melbourne freeway has apologised to their families in court.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. Source: Victoria Police

Mohinder Singh was sleep-deprived and drug-affected when he crashed a 19-tonne semi-trailer into the officers impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway last April.



Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney died.



"There's no real way of saying it but he's very sorry," Singh's barrister Peter Morrissey told a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court today.



"Mr Singh was instantly shattered by what he did. But he's not getting away with anything here - he's facing the music.



"His remorse is palpable, sustained and authentic."



Singh admitted to other police who arrived at the crash scene he hadn't been fit to work that day.



"Tell the families I swear to God I didn't mean to hurt them. It was a really big accident," he said. "I've got nothing against police."

The 48-year-old has pleaded guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three counts of drug trafficking and one count of drug possession.



Singh had been using and trafficking drugs and had very little sleep in the lead up to the crash, the court was told.



That morning, he had been "talking nonsense" about being chased by witches.



"I had never seen anyone as drug f***ed in my life," a witness said.



Mr Morrissey asked Justice Paul Coghlan to "mix justice with mercy and clemency" in punishing Singh.



He also thanked Victoria Police on behalf of the Singh family for conducting a fair and balanced investigation.



Singh had spoken of "parallel worlds" and "opening doors to parallel worlds" to forensic psychiatrist Andrew Carroll.



His drug use and propensity for impulsivity led him to get behind the wheel that day, Mr Carroll said.



"Overall he's a man who struggles to navigate the world successfully," the psychiatrist said.



Sharron MacKenzie, the wife of Sen Const King, on Thursday told the court he was her soulmate, best friend and a devoted father of three sons with a "heart of gold".



Her life had been reduced to an "ocean of tears and sleepless nights", she said.



"I still feel the devastation and absolute heartbreak when I told my children their father and hero would not be coming home and that he'd lost his life in such a horrific and senseless way," Ms MacKenzie said.



"For the first time in my life I understood the feeling of choking pain - deep and utter despair."



The husband of Sen Const Taylor, Stuart Schulze, said he would never forget the "dreadful spectre" of three officers at his door to tell him his wife had died.



Const Humphris' partner Todd Robinson told Singh he had taken away the most important person in his life.



The officer's mother, Katie Tyson, said she had to turn her phone off on Wednesday, when her son would have turned 33, as she was too grief-stricken.



Const Prestney's brother Alex told the court he died "without dignity".



The Eastern Freeway crash marked Victoria Police's worst loss of life in a single incident.