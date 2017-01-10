Truck driver honoured for 'kindness and solidarity' after raising funds for family of truckie slain in Berlin Christmas market terror attack

The British truck driver who started a crowdfunding page to raise money for the family of the Polish truck driver killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market met with Poland's ambassador to the UK Arkady Rzegocki.

Rzegocki read out a letter to David Duncan, in which he thanked him for the "kindness and sensibility" of what he said was "a remarkable gesture".

The crowdfunding campaign so far raised over NZD $338,000.

Lukasz Urban, 37, has been described as the first victim of the attack on December 19 that killed a total of 12 people.

He was waiting to deliver a shipment of steel in Berlin when his truck was hijacked by the Tunisian perpetrator of the attack.