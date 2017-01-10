Truck driver honoured for 'kindness and solidarity' after raising funds for family of truckie slain in Berlin Christmas market terror attack

Source:Associated Press
The British truck driver who started a crowdfunding page to raise money for the family of the Polish truck driver killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market met with Poland's ambassador to the UK Arkady Rzegocki.
Rzegocki read out a letter to David Duncan, in which he thanked him for the "kindness and sensibility" of what he said was "a remarkable gesture".
The crowdfunding campaign so far raised over NZD $338,000.
Lukasz Urban, 37, has been described as the first victim of the attack on December 19 that killed a total of 12 people.
He was waiting to deliver a shipment of steel in Berlin when his truck was hijacked by the Tunisian perpetrator of the attack.
He was shot and his body was found in the cab of the truck.
