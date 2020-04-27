TODAY |

Truck driver 'genuinely sorry' over horror Melbourne crash that killed four police officers

Source:  AAP

A truck driver charged with killing four police officers on a Melbourne freeway says he is "genuinely sorry and saddened" about their deaths.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa had been in hospital since the March 22 crash on the city's Eastern Freeway. Source: Nine

Mohinder Singh, 47, has expressed the sentiment through a statement released by his lawyer Steve Pica today.

Singh has been charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney as they were impounding a Porsche on the freeway on April 22.

"Mr Singh is genuinely sorry and saddened that four people have lose their lives as a result of the collision," the short statement from Mr Pica reads.

"He is acutely aware of the impact upon the families, friends and work colleagues of those that lost their lives."

Singh didn't speak and had kept his head down when he faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court last Monday.

Mr Pica told the court Singh had anxiety and depression and may have had an undiagnosed psychiatric issue his whole life.

"Mr Singh remains distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his acts," he said.

The 47-year-old from Cranbourne in Melbourne's southeast did not apply for bail and is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1.

The statement comes after police lined the side of the road and saluted Constable Glen Humphris yesterday.

Victorian police escorted Constable Humphris' body to the border of NSW at Albury-Wodonga, where their interstate colleagues continued the journey to the officer's final resting place in Newcastle.

Funerals have also been held in line with coronavirus restrictions for senior constables Taylor and King, while the funeral for constable Josh Presney is set to be held tomorrow.

A state memorial service will be held when coronavirus measures including a 10-person funeral limit, are lifted.


