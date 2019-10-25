TODAY |

Truck driver charged with 39 manslaughter counts over bodies in container

UK police have charged a truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with 39 deaths in the back of the truck he was driving in southeastern England.

Police say Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday. He was the first of those arrested to be charged in what is seen as one of the UK's biggest cases of people smuggling.

The 31 men and eight women found dead in Essex were all Chinese. Source: BBC

Four others have been arrested in the case. UK police are struggling to identify the victims, who are believed to have come from Asia, and autopsies are being performed.

The Vietnamese Embassy in London has set up a hotline for families to call about missing family members.

Authorities have been given an extra day to question the driver in the wake of the gruesome discovery. Source: Breakfast
