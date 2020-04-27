TODAY |

Truck driver appears in court charged over deaths of four Melbourne police officers, says he's 'distressed and saddened'

Source:  AAP

A truck driver accused of killing four police officers on a Melbourne freeway has appeared in court as police appeal for witnesses of the horror crash to come forward.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. Source: Victoria Police

Mohinder Singh, 47, briefly faced Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney last week.

The officers had been standing in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway at Kew as they prepared to impound a Porsche 911.

His lawyer Steven Pica said Singh felt "distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his actions", and had been suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

He did not apply for bail and will return to court in October.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa had been in hospital since the March 22 crash on the city's Eastern Freeway. Source: Nine

The Porche's driver Richard Pusey, 41, was charged on Friday with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He also remains in custody and is due back in court in July.

Richard Pusey (wearing face mask). Source: Nine

It comes as police appealed to anyone who saw the truck in the lead-up to the crash or had dashcam footage to come forward.

The prime mover had the Queensland registration XV8 5IE and the trailer had the registration 84I QWK.

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway as they dealt with a speeding driver. Source: Nine

Meanwhile, the family of Sen Const King released a statement describing the 50-year-old as "a caring, considerate, gentle and kind-hearted person".

"A big softie who would do anything for absolutely anyone. He'd always be there," his wife Sharron Mackenzie and sons William, James and Henry said in a statement today.

Sen Const King had been with Victoria Police for six years after working in the rag trade for many years.

"He was searching for a long time for something that had meaning and we'd often joke that he seemed like a cop even long before he was a cop, it was his nature," the family said.

"He was always methodical, very well-organised, and loved comradery. He loved going to work, it was his home away from home."

The officers were on the side of the motorway after pulling over Richard Pusey for speeding when a truck struck and killed them. Source: Nine

