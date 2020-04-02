TODAY |

Truck carrying toilet paper crashes, spilling burning bog rolls across US highway

Source:  Associated Press

A truck hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas today, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate.

Toilet paper spilled everywhere, closing multiple lanes to traffic. Source: Associated Press

The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchins, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The driver of the truck is OK, officials said.

The toilet paper appeared to be large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and other businesses. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the load of toilet paper “burned extensively,” according to Dallas TV station WFAA.

Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.

World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
Accidents
