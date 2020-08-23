Tropical Storm Laura kills at least 11 in Caribbean as one of two storms closing in on Louisiana coast

Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico for most of Sunday but weakened back to a tropical storm as it closed in on the Louisiana coast during the night, while Tropical Storm Laura killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area Source: Associated Press

Laura began moving over Cuba late Sunday afternoon, following a path forecast to take it to the same part of the US coast by midweek as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Marco's sustained winds had decreased to 110 kph, though it still warned of life-threatening storm surges and dangerous along the Gulf Coast.

Marco was centred about 295 kilometres south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River land heading north-northwest at 20 kph.

Marco was expected to be approaching the Louisiana shore Monday afternoon before turning westward toward Texas.

Haitian civil protection officials said they had received reports that a 10-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in the southern coastal town of Anse-a-Pitres, on the border with the Dominican Republic.

Haiti's prime minister said at least eight other people died as Laura passed by and two were missing.

In the Dominican Republic, relatives told reporters a mother and her young son died after a wall collapsed on them.

Hundreds of thousands were without power in the Dominican Republic as both countries on the island of Hispaniola suffered heavy flooding.