Tropical storm Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada

Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Residents of Nova Scotia braced for heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the coast, as officials in Halifax urged people to secure heavy objects that might become projectiles. Businesses were encouraged to close early in Halifax, the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people.

A crane toppled and crashed into the side of a downtown apartment building under construction. In the city's south end, a roof was ripped off an apartment complex, and firefighter Jeff Paris said several apartment buildings were being evacuated. With the collapsed crane and all the down trees and power lines, it's fortunate there are no significant injuries or deaths, he said.

The storm made landfall Saturday evening near Sambro Creek, about 24 kilometers south of Halifax with maximum sustained winds of 161 kph.

Dorian swept across the Canadian Maritimes and forecasters expected it to pass near or over western Newfoundland.

Canadian officials prepared for the possibility of flooding, washouts and storm surges, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the military was mobilizing to assist Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Power Inc. reported more than 300,000 customers were in the dark by 7pm (local time), with power out in parts of Halifax, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. Karen Hutt, the utility's chief executive, said Dorian is the largest weather event the company had ever responded to, and 1,000 workers were ready to restore power once it's safe.

Hurricanes in Canada are somewhat rare in part because once the storms reach colder Canadian waters, they lose their main source of energy. Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said the last hurricanes to make landfall in Canada were Hurricane Igor and Hurricane Earl in September, 2010.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Dorian was officially a post-tropical cyclone, not a hurricane, though it still packed hurricane-force winds.