 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Tropical depression Jose takes aim at Caribbean islands hurt by Hurricane Irma

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula overnight, Jose threatened heavy surf along the US East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.

Cell phone video shot in the British Virgin Islands Thursday shows the scope of the destruction after the passage of category 5 storm

Source: Associated Press

Meanwhile a tropical depression formed in the Atlantic that threatened to gain force and head in the direction of Caribbean islands already ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula due to Norma, which the US National Hurricane Centre reported had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph, just above the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm was 385 kilometres south of Cabo San Lucas and moving north at 4 kph, with forecasters saying it could approach waters southwest of the peninsula late Sunday or early Monday (local time).

The peninsular region that's home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo was hit about two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose was far from land but generating powerful swells that the centre said were affecting coastal areas in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the US southeast.

The centre added that tropical storm watches were possible for the US East Coast later in the day and advised people from North Carolina to New England to monitor Jose's progress.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 130 kph. It was located about 775 kilometres south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was heading northwest at 15 kph.

Also Saturday (local time), Tropical Storm Lee formed in the eastern Atlantic with sustained winds of 65 kph.

The storm was about 1,055 kilometres west of the Cape Verde Islands and posed no immediate threat to land. Little change in strength was forecast over the next couple of days as it heads toward the west.

To the west, another system prompted tropical storm watches for a portion of the Lesser Antilles and was forecast to strengthen and brush by islands that were recently wrecked by Irma.

Tropical Depression Fifteen was about 1,120 kilometres east-southeast of the area, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for the islands of St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The hurricane centre said the depression was expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday and could be near hurricane status when it approaches the Leeward Islands on Tuesday (local time).

The death toll from Irma in the Caribbean was 38.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

4

Live stream: Q+A

00:20
5
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 