Tropical Cyclone Hilda batters Western Australia with ferocious winds

Tropical Cyclone Hilda is sweeping through Western Australia's northern coast bringing winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour as it moves inland.

The category one system formed on the coast just north of Broome on Wednesday night before tracking south-southwest.

Hilda is now just inland of the coast south of Bidyadanga and is expected to gradually weaken as it moves further inland on Thursday.

Wind gusts up to 120 km/h are likely over coastal areas from Bidyadanga to Wallal and the adjacent inland areas until early Thursday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Squally thunderstorms with gusts to 90 km/h are also expected over inland eastern Pilbara areas through until Thursday night.

An alert has been issued for coastline north of Wallal and people need to prepare to shelter from the cyclone.

People between Broome and Bidyadanga, including Bidyadanga, and from Wallal south to Pardoo have been given the all clear.

Hilda's centre passed over Broome about 7pm, lashing the tourist town with heavy rain and 100 km/h winds which brought down trees.

Both Bidyadanga and the Kimberley's Eco Beach Resort suffered structural and vegetation damage but no injuries have been reported.

Tides may be higher than expected between Broome and Wallal.

