Trio of baboons run wild outside Sydney hospital after dash for freedom while being transported

Three baboons that escaped a Sydney hospital have been contained by police and medical experts.

Police were called to a car park near Royal Prince Alfred Hospital on Missenden Road and Lucas St in Camperdown about 5.30pm today after the baboons escaped while being transported, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

"They're currently contained and police are working with experts to safely return them to their facility," the spokeswoman said.

"There is no immediate danger to the public but people are advised to avoid the area."

There is a medical research facility within RPA hospital where it's believed testing is done on animals.