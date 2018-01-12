'I tried run and wasn't fast enough' - US man survives bear attack outside his home

A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

Andrew Meunier tells a local TV station that he let his dog out of his home one evening this week and spotted the one metre tall bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.

Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

A 911 call revealed that Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack.

He sought treatment at a local hospital and received 41 stitches.