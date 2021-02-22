TODAY |

Tributes paid to foreign nationals who died 10 years ago in Christchurch quake

Source:  Associated Press

The principal of a Japanese college paid an emotional tribute today to 12 students who died in an earthquake which shook Christchurch 10 years ago.

Among them were 28 Japanese language students, each one remembered today at a socially distanced ceremony in Toyama. Source: 1 NEWS

The quake destroying many buildings including the iconic Christ Church Cathedral and claimed the lives of 185 people.

The victims included a dozen students from the Toyama Foreign Language College who were eating lunch at the King's Education school building when it completely collapsed in the quake.

"Now, 10 years after that earthquake, the sadness of losing you all and the indescribable regret are once again in our hearts," said Tamehisa Ueda, principal of the Toyama College of Foreign Languages.

Families of the victims also attended the memorial service and took part in a minute's silence.

Due to Covid-19, some also joined the service remotely.

Floral tributes were laid in memory of the victims.

King's Education specialises in English and hosts students from around the world including Japan, China, Philippines, Korea, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

