Tributes flow for Manchester and security assessed the world over

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.
02:59
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

04:32
As authorities try and work out if Salman Abedi was working alone, the city tries to get to grips with his shocking actions.

Live updates: World on high alert as UK raises terror threat to top level after Manchester concert bombing

Heroic aunt dies after shielding niece, 11, from deadly Manchester blast

As authorities try and work out if Salman Abedi was working alone, the city tries to get to grips with his shocking actions.

Live updates: World on high alert as UK raises terror threat to top level after Manchester concert bombing

Britain's focus today is on finding accomplices of the bomber and preventing any further terror attacks.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Shiel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

