Tribe files legal challenge to stall Dakota Access pipeline

Construction of the Dakota Access pipeline has begun and the full pipeline should be operational within three months, even as an American Indian tribe filed a legal challenge to block the work and protect its water supply.

The Army granted Energy Transfer Partners formal permission Thursday to lay pipe under Lake Oahe, clearing the way for completion of the 1931 kilometre, US$3.8 billion pipeline.

ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado confirmed early Friday that construction resumed "immediately after receiving the easement."

Workers had already drilled entry and exit holes for the crossing and oil had been put in the pipeline leading up to the lake in anticipation of finishing the project.

"The estimate is 60 days to complete the drill and another 23 days to fill the line to Patoka," Granado said, referring to the shipping point in Illinois that is the pipeline's destination.

Work was stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux, as well as a prolonged court battle between the developer and the Army Corps of Engineers that oversees the federal land where the last segment of the pipeline is now being laid.

President Donald Trump last month instructed the Corps to advance pipeline construction.

The Cheyenne River Sioux on Friday asked a federal judge to stop the Lake Oahe work while a lawsuit filed earlier by the two tribes against the pipeline proceeds.

Attorney Nicole Ducheneaux said in court documents that the pipeline "will desecrate the waters upon which Cheyenne River Sioux tribal members rely."

Standing Rock Sioux attorney Jan Hasselman has said that tribe will also try to block the lake crossing in court.

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said in a statement on Thursday that the tribe is prepared to keep up the battle "in the courts."

"We will continue to fight against an administration that seeks to dismiss not only our treaty rights and status as sovereign nations, but the safe drinking water of millions of Americans," the chairman said.