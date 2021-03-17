TODAY |

Trial begins for NSW mother accused of injecting her child with faecal matter

Source:  AAP

A Blue Mountains woman exclaimed "that's rubbish" and "I love my child" when authorities suggested she had injected her son with faecal matter while he was in hospital, her NSW District Court trial has heard.

File: Needle, injection. Source: istock.com

The mother of four, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with using poison to endanger a life.

She is accused of injecting faecal matter into her son in September 2014, when he was aged under 10, at a NSW hospital. The woman, now aged 40, denies the charge.

The boy was in hospital for treatment related to asthma.

Crown prosecutor Lou Lungo told the court in his opening address today that the boy's blood culture on September 27, 2014 proved positive for e.coli and one other bowel organism.

It came after a number of sterile blood cultures and urine cultures performed following his admission to hospital on September 2.

Lungo said the trial will hear medical testimony arguing the boy's positive blood culture was most likely caused by a deliberate injection of faecal material into his intravenous line.

It will also hear the testimony of several nurses, who allegedly heard the boy remark "why are you making me sick?", "why are you doing this to me?" and "what did you do to my cannula this time?" to his mother.

The prosecutor's opening address did not explore the mother's purported motive for poisoning her son.

Lungo said that when a NSW Family and Community Services representative suggested to the mother in October 2014 that she had injected her son with faecal matter, she said "that's rubbish" and "I love my child".

Defence barrister Pauline David in her opening address said accidental contamination of the boy's blood culture was far more likely, and both the mother and son denied any poisoning occurred.

A 2014 police video interview with the boy was subsequently played in which he denied his mother had poisoned him and said she never manipulated his IV line.

The boy admitted his "brain goes all weird" when he is ill and "I just say random stuff".

"(There are) other reasonable inferences that have not been excluded and cannot be excluded by the Crown, including ... accidental, innocent contamination of the blood culture or the particular IV line," David said.

"(The mother) wasn't seen introducing anything or tampering with the cannula ... there's no other evidence.

"It's a speculative and unfounded suggestion in this particular case."

The trial continues before Judge Justin Smith.

