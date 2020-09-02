Trial of alleged accomplices of Charlie Hebdo gunmen starts in Paris

Fourteen people have gone on trial in Paris today over the deadly attack on satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.

Satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's chief editor, Laurent Sourisseau, known as Riss, centre, arrives at the courtroom for the opening of the 2015 attacks trial. Source: Associated Press

They’re accused of helping the radical Islamist gunmen who killed 12 people at the magazine in Paris in January 7, 2015. The pair were shot dead in a stand off by police.

The next day a third gunman linked to the attackers shot dead a policewoman. The day after he attacked a Jewish supermarket, killing four people in Montrouge, outside Paris. The gunman was killed by police.

Following the incident people took part in solidarity marches in France and around the world.

A man wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus looks on a painting by French street artist Christian Guemy, a.k.a. 'C215' in Paris. Source: Associated Press

The magazine marked the start of the trial by reprinting controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that sparked protests in several Muslim countries.