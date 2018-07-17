'Treasonous' Trump takes Putin's word he didn't meddle in US election despite his own intelligence agencies saying otherwise

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin opened their long-awaited summit overnight as the American leader declared that "the world wants to see us get along" and predicted rosy future relations.

Trump laid out a list of topics for discussion that notably did not include Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"We have not been getting along well for the last number of years," Trump said as he and Putin sat down at the Presidential Palace in Finland's capital.

"But I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship. ... I really think the world wants to see us get along."

Putin, for his part, said he and Trump have maintained regular contact through phone calls and meetings at international events but "the time has come to have a thorough discussion on various international problems and sensitive issues." He added: "There are quite a few of them for us to pay attention to."

Their opening one-on-one session ran well past the scheduled 90 minutes.

The summit, which is being closely watched around the world, was condemned in advance by members of Congress from both parties after the US indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump said last week that he planned to again raise the meddling issue with Putin, but questions have been swirling about whether Trump will sharply and publicly rebuke his Russian counterpart for the interference that prompted a special investigation probe that Trump has repeatedly labeled a "witch hunt."

Addressing reporters before the one-on-one meeting, Putin struck a casual pose during Trump's remarks, slouching in his chair with his legs wide and eyes low.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland Source: Associated Press

He nodded along to some of Trump's remarks before they were translated, showcasing his fluency in English.

Trump leaned forward in his chair, his hands tented in front of him and frequently glanced over at the Russian president.

At one point, he shot Putin a wink. After Trump concluded his remarks, American reporters shouted several questions about whether he would bring up election meddling during his discussions with Putin.

Trump did not respond; Putin appeared to smirk.

With that, the leaders gave a quick handshake and their private meeting in the opulent Gothic Hall was under way. Just the two of them, each with a translator.

The summit began just hours after Trump blamed the United States - and not Russian election meddling or its annexation of Crimea - for a low-point in US-Russia relations.

BACKLASH FOR 'TREASONOUS' PERFORMANCE

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan sharply rebuked the president's performance, saying "there is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world.

"That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence.

"The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally ... there is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals."

Former CIA Director between 2013 and 2017 John O. Brennan said Trump's performance "rises to and exceeds the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanours.

"It was nothing short of treasonous ... not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin.

"Republican patriots: where are you?"

USA Today, writing an editorial, said "every American should be alarmed by the spectacle of President Donald Trump seeking out friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The president's disgraceful performance today - refusing to confront Putin even as he criticized American intelligence agencies — only underscores the dangers we're facing."

Mother Jones D.C Bureau Chief David Corn said "anyone who works for Trump is assisting a man who sides with a foreign adversary against his own country and the US government.

"You are enabling a treacherous puppet who cares more about his relationship with Putin than American national security interests."

Republican Senator for South Carolina Lindsey Graham called the speech a "missed opportunity by President Trump to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections".