Travelling round Sydney could be hard work later this month as rail workers prepare to strike

New South Wales commuters in Australia can expect even more train chaos as the state's rail workers prepare to strike for 24 hours late January.

Train at Sydney Central Station, Australia (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union announced the strike after lengthy negotiations with rail management fell through in Sydney yesterday.

The work stoppage will begin at 12.01am on Monday January 29 - the day thousands of children are expected to return to school.

"We're disappointed it's had to come to this, but management and the NSW government haven't left us with any other options," NSW union secretary Alex Claassens said.



"The terrible way management and the NSW Government are willing to treat its hard-working employees has been laid bare for everyone to see lately.



"All workers are asking for are fair working conditions and wages in return for the work they do."



The strike announcement comes after a horror week for the city's rail network, which left thousands of commuters stranded in peak hour.



Rail workers are unhappy about the current enterprise agreement and have voted to take industrial action as they continue to fight for a six per cent pay rise and improved working conditions.



Sydney Trains chief executive Howard Collins had warned if drivers refused to work unplanned or rostered overtime, it could cause fresh chaos.



Earlier in the day, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was confident the union and rail management would reach an agreement and avoid industrial action.

