Travellers rejoice after Trump's travel ban swatted by judge

Associated Press

Travellers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US today after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Ph.D. student Nima Enayati, who is conducting research on robotic surgery at Stanford, was one of those turned away.
Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States. One lawyer waiting at New York's Kennedy Airport said visa and green-card holders from Iraq and Iran were encountering no problems as they arrived.

"It's business as usual," said Camille Mackler, of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Iranian researcher Nima Enayati, a Ph.D. candidate at a university in Milan, was prevented from boarding a flight to the US on January 30. He had a visa to conduct research on robotic surgery at Stanford University in California.

On Sunday night (local time), he arrived in New York.

"It feels great finally I'm here," Enayati said at JFK. "Considering the last 10 days we had no idea if we'll be able to make it or not."

Enayati said he feels safe for now, but worries that the travel ban could inhibit research in the future.

"We always had this open collaboration around the world," he said. "We never had concerns about whether we would be able to go somewhere physically or not."

The Prime Minister took his first call from the US President today, saying he outlined New Zealand's position on the controversial policy.
Fariba Tajrostami, a 32-year-old painter from Iran, came through the gate at Kennedy with a huge smile and tears in her eyes as her brothers greeted her with joyful hugs.

"I'm very happy. I haven't seen my brothers for nine years," she said.

Tajrostami had tried to fly to the U.S. from Turkey over a week ago but was turned away.

"I was crying and was so disappointed," she said. "Everything I had in mind, what I was going to do, I was so disappointed about everything. I thought it was all over."

Tajrostami said she hopes to study art in the US and plans to join her husband in Dallas soon. He moved from Iran six months ago, has a green card and is working at a car dealership.

Similar scenes played out across the US two days after a federal judge in Seattle suspended the president's travel ban and just hours after a federal appeals court denied the Trump administration's request to set aside the ruling.

The U.S. cancelled the visas of up to 60,000 foreigners in the week after the ban on travel from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen took effect, according to the State Department. Trump also suspended nearly all refugee admissions for 120 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order triggered protests and a multitude of legal challenges around the country and blocked numerous college students, researchers and others from entering the US.

Trump, who said the goal was to keep terrorists from slipping into the country, lashed out against US District Judge James Robart for putting the ban on hold. He referred to Robart as a "so-called judge" and called the ruling "ridiculous."

