Travellers left stranded at Bali’s international airport due to erupting Mount Agung volcano

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said nearly 450 flights were cancelled, affecting 75,000 people.
The drama which played out on June 28 has been described as the “slowest pursuit” by a Kaitaia cop.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Bali airport closed as Mount Agung volcano gushes column of ash

John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

Water supply for Southland town of Winton shut off after critical supply line ruptures

Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Senior Constable Dion Masters says he's been copping a fair bit of flak from his colleagues after the incident in which the suspect got away - and he got a flat tyre.


Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Turiarangi Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun.

Police officers walk at the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper's office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A single shooter killed several people Thursday and wounded others at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Maryland newspaper gunman mutilated fingers to make himself harder to identify - US police

Five people were killed today and several gravely injured.

John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

The award winning presenter and journalist is joining TVNZ.

03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Most watched: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.



 
