Travellers left 'sitting under the tree' after Tongan airline fails to get licence to operate

Holiday travel headaches have extended to the Pacific as a group of Kiwis and Tongans found themselves stranded in the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa after an airline botch up.

Problems began when the party booked their domestic tickets from the capital to Vava'u with new budget carrier Tonga Airways, who have been unable to attain a licence to operate after Aviation Minister Semisi Sika turned them down.

Tonga Airways was hoping to offer a cheaper option in the domestic market by offering a twice weekly flight from Vava'u to Nuku'alofa on a Fiji Airways chartered aircraft.

Chairman of the carrier, Samiu Vaipulu, told local news outlet Matangi Tonga the Aviation Minister had supported the competitive service only to refuse to sign their permit a week before the launch.

A handful of the travelling group of 64 are currently on standby at Fua'amotu Airport in the hope of catching a flight to their intended destination of Vava'u, for their high school jubilee celebration.

They've been there since Wednesday.

Auckland woman Bridget James, who had helped fund the group's trip and has been in contact with them, told 1 NEWS she had paid a deposit of TOP5000 ($3200) to confirm their seats.

She was advised 24 hours later that they wouldn't be able to fly and were given a refund.

The passengers were then transferred onto Real Tonga to ensure they would get to their destination.

But Ms James says Real Tonga had overbooked their flights, resulting in her group being stranded for more than two days.

"The airline is working hard to get people on flights to Vava'u but only three to five at a time. By the end of Wednesday most had managed to get on a flight but 23 people were left behind.

"I spoke to the group this morning and about 13 of them are left sitting under the tree outside the airport waiting for a flight. There are a couple of children amongst the adults," she said.

The philanthropist says she is disappointed in Real Tonga's lack of action to accommodate stranded passengers, which has forced those left behind to seek shelter at a local parish as they await available seats.