Travel lockdown imposed throughout all of Italy due to coronavirus

All of Italy will be placed under the lockdown conditions that had been imposed upon the so-called “red zone” in the north of the country, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Restrictions on travel will be extended from northern Italy to the entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Conte said today that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

"There won't be just a red zone,'' Conte told reporters referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend.

"There will be Italy" as a protected area, he said.

The restrictions will include banning all public gatherings and preventing all movement other than for work and emergencies.

According to the Reuters news agency, he has said the decision was necessary to protect Italy’s most vulnerable citizens and that the right course of action now is for people to stay at home.

The premier also took to task the young people in much of Italy who have been gathering at night to drink and have a good time during the public health emergency that started on February 21.

"This night life...we can't allow this anymore," Conte said.

Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk.