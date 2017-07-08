 

Transport Minister plays down green revolution on Kiwi roads after France sets date to ban diesel and petrol cars

After France set the ambitious goal of having no more gasoline or diesel cars sold in the country by 2040, the gauntlet has been thrown down for other nations to set a deadline to ween themselves off fossil fuels.

The shift, slated to happen by 2040, comes after a major car manufacturer revealed plans to go exclusively green.
Changes here at home might take a bit longer though, with Transport Minister Simon Bridges telling 1 NEWS.

"I think in New Zealand, whilst we're the perfect country for EVs, because we've got home-grown, clean-green energy with which to charge them, I don't think we'll go down this track.

"We prefer the carrot to the stick, it's about perhaps getting rid of taxes."

It isn't all bad news for supporters of a clean green revolution though, with Mr Bridges also saying that more and more people in New Zealand are adopting the technology as the savings made by avoiding the pump makes sense for commuters.

Philip Collings, AA Network Support Manager also believes we won't be seeing an end to diesel and petrol fuelled cars on the roads here anytime soon, telling 1 NEWS.

"The price needs to come down. Batteries and range need to improve, so the range that we can drive is lifted, Kiwis have a different lifestyle to many countries, we like to get away for the weekend."

