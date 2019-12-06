TODAY |

Transgender student's fight over school bathroom use sets stage for groundbreaking ruling

Source:  Associated Press

A transgender student's fight over school bathrooms came before a federal appeals court today, setting the stage for a groundbreaking ruling.

Drew Adams from Atlanta won a lower court ruling last year ordering his school district to allow him to use the boys' restroom. Source: APTN

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta heard arguments about whether a Florida school district should be ordered to allow students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Drew Adams, who has since graduated from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, won a lower court ruling last year ordering the St. Johns County school district to allow him to use the boys' restroom.

The district has appealed, arguing that although it will permit transgender students to use single-occupancy, gender-neutral restrooms, it shouldn't be forced to let students use the restroom of the gender they identify with.

