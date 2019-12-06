Transgender student's fight over school bathroom use sets stage for groundbreaking ruling

A transgender student's fight over school bathrooms came before a federal appeals court today, setting the stage for a groundbreaking ruling.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta heard arguments about whether a Florida school district should be ordered to allow students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Drew Adams, who has since graduated from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, won a lower court ruling last year ordering the St. Johns County school district to allow him to use the boys' restroom.