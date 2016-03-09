 

Transgender student wins right to use boys' toilet days before leaving school

A federal appeals court says a transgender student who identifies as a male should be able to use the boys' bathroom at his US school.

Ashton Whitaker, who will graduate from Tremper High School in Wisconsin this week, first asked to use the boys' bathroom as a second year student.

That set off a nearly year long legal battle with the school district.

In September, District Judge Pamela Pepper granted Ashton, 17, permission to use the boys' bathroom at school.

Last week, on the second-to-last day of Whitaker's senior year, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision.

Schools are being told to budget for the growing needs of transgender students.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ashton's attorney, Ilona Turner, said though the ruling only applies to the teen, it sets precedent that a federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in public schools protects transgender people.

"This is just another building block on the large and growing number of courts to hold that discrimination against transgender people is illegal," she said.

Kenosha Unified School District had argued that the federal law doesn't apply to transgender people as a group and that the harm to other students of Ashton using the boys' bathroom, particularly to male students, outweighs any harm to Ashton.

It also urged the appeals court to reconsider whether the case should be thrown out. 

US Circuit Court Judge Ann Claire Williams declined to reconsider and rejected the district's other arguments, saying harms to others are speculative while harms to Ashton are well-documented.

Those include suicidal thoughts as well as medical issues stemming from avoiding the bathroom.

According to the lawsuit, when Ashton first asked to use the boys' bathroom, the school said he could either use a gender-neutral bathroom in the school's main office or the girls' bathroom.

He used the boys' bathroom anyway without issue for six months, it says, until a teacher saw him washing his hands there and reported it to school administration.

