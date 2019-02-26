Transgender rights activists celebrate as birth certificate reform passed in Victoria

Transgender Victorians will now have the freedom to choose the gender on their birth certificates without gender reassignment surgery.



The birth certificate bill passed 26-14 in the Victorian Upper House on Tuesday night, with the reforms becoming law after receiving royal assent.

The minutes read, "Bill returned to the Assembly with a Message informing them that the Council have agreed to the Bill without amendment."



Victoria joins Tasmania, Northern Territory, South Australia and the ACT in passing the laws.

Tasmania was in April the first state to make the inclusion on birth certificates.

