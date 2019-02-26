TODAY |

Transgender rights activists celebrate as birth certificate reform passed in Victoria

AAP
More From
World
Australia

Transgender Victorians will now have the freedom to choose the gender on their birth certificates without gender reassignment surgery.

The birth certificate bill passed 26-14 in the Victorian Upper House on Tuesday night, with the reforms becoming law after receiving royal assent.

The minutes read, "Bill returned to the Assembly with a Message informing them that the Council have agreed to the Bill without amendment."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Parliamentary committee has been considering changes so people could change sex without going to the Family Court. Source: 1 NEWS

Victoria joins Tasmania, Northern Territory, South Australia and the ACT in passing the laws.

Tasmania was in April the first state to make the inclusion on birth certificates.

Gender diversity activists took so social media to celebrate the success, which marks a significant win in the fight for transgender equality in Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lexie Matheson joined Breakfast this morning to discuss Tasmania dropping gender from birth certificates and whether we should follow suit. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Star Wars hotel at Disney World set to be like a cruise into space
3
New Zealand's Eric Murray celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Pair Olympic Rowing Final at Eton Dorney. London. United Kingdom. Friday 3 August 2012. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport.co.nz
Eric Murray reveals rowing played a 'big part' in his marriage ending - 'We just grew apart'
4
The Breakfast newsreader is set to take up his new role as TVNZ’s Europe correspondent.
Breakfast pays tribute to 'master of eye rolls' Daniel Faitaua on his last day as host
5
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31
The move could force PM Boris Johnson to ask the EU for another delay.

UK's opposition lawmakers join forces in attempt to block a no-deal Brexit

Former Google engineer charged with stealing driverless car secrets sold to Uber
Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia O’Dwyer joined Breakfast to discuss the alternative to smoking.

Utah investigates 21 cases of lung disease linked to vaping

Hong Kong leader starts dialogue but not budging on protestors' demands