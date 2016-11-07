 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Transgender librarian sues Alaska for denying her government-funded health insurance to transition

share

Source:

Associated Press

A transgender woman filed a discrimination lawsuit today against the state of Alaska, saying she was denied coverage for medically necessary surgical treatment.

Source: Reddit/GentleSmasher

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jennifer Fletcher, claimed the state health insurance plan excludes coverage for surgical treatment for gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit stated that because the only people who require medically necessary care to treat gender dysphoria are transgender, denying coverage discriminates against transgender people.

Fletcher, 36, works as a legislative librarian in Juneau. She has been forced to pay thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs for health care expenses not covered by her insurance plan, said the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit also wants a judge to find that the state violated Fletcher's rights.

Cori Mills, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Law, said in an email that the department will review the complaint and respond accordingly, once served.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states, including Wisconsin.

Fletcher's lawsuit argues that an exclusion of coverage for transition-related care dates to at least 1979, "when understanding of transgender people was far more limited."

Peter Renn, a senior attorney with Lambda Legal and one of Fletcher's attorneys, called the policy "antiquated, irrational and downright cruel."

"Imagine if you were limited to health care treatment from 40 years ago. That would be unthinkable," he said. He noted the state medical  plan has recently started covering transition-related hormone therapy as medically necessary.

Related

North America

Health

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira


2
Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

3
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

4
NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Blues or Maroons? Aussie pundits write off Queensland as no chance in Origin 1 tonight

5
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


Malcolm Rewa in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in December 2017.

Malcolm Rewa seeks to avoid third murder trial over death of Susan Burdett

Rewa's lawyer says his client can't get a fair trial due to the amount of publicity surrounding the case.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 