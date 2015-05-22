 

Transgender kids who identify as boys allowed into US Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America announced today that it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programmes.

The organisation announced it had made the decision to begin basing enrollment in its boys-only programmes on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. 

The organisation had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate for those programmes.

Rebecca Rausch, a spokeswoman for the organisation, said its leadership had considered a recent case in Secaucus, New Jersey, where an eight-year-old transgender child had been asked to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender, but the change was made because of the larger conversation about gender identity going on around the country.

"For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organisations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual's birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programmes," she said in a statement. 

"However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state."

Ms Rausch said the enrollment decision goes into effect immediately.

"Our organisation's local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child," the statement said.

Boy Scouts of America leaders lifted a blanket ban on gay troop leaders and employees in July 2015.

