 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Trampled Australian bull rider now breathing on his own, partly communicating

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Australian bull rider who was severely injured after being stepped on by a bull during the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming, US, has been showing signs of improvement.

Bradie Gray is in a critical condition following the incident at the US College National Finals Rodeo.
Source: YouTube/K2 Radio

However, Bradie Gray remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

A member of the Odessa College rodeo team, Gray was injured after being stepped on by a bull during a competition on June 16.

He suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs.

Odessa coach C.J. Aragon told the Casper Star-Tribune that the Hallsville, Australia, native is making small improvements.

A post on the team's Facebook page says Gray is more responsive and the doctor is still happy with the bull rider's progress.

Related

North America

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:21
1
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
2
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

3

Live stream: Breakfast

04:26
4
At least one man has died after a van rammed into people leaving prayers in north London.

Identity of man suspected of carrying out terror attack outside London mosque revealed

00:25
5
The driver was killed in the incident in the Champs Elysees area of the city.

Explosives laden vehicle deliberately rams police car in Paris bursting into flames

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ