Trampers answer Facebook plea to find wedding ring lost on snowy US mountaintop

A man's quest to find his wedding ring on a 1200m tall snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers - and a metal detector.

Hiker Tom Gately rediscovered the wedding ring with a metal detector on Mt Hancock. Source: Associated Press

WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mt Hancock.

Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 16km loop trail Giguere hiked.

Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.

Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.