Trains across the US to honk in unison to salute vital staff

Train horns can deliver an ear-splitting jolt to drivers sitting in traffic or people drifting off to sleep at home, but tomorrow they’ll be put to another use in the United States.

An Amtrak train arrives to Union Station in Washington. Source: Associated Press

At 7am NZT, trains across the nation will sound their horns to honour the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Amtrak trains, along with regional partner trains across the US, plan to give two blasts of their horns in a toot to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic.