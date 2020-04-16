TODAY |

Trains across the US to honk in unison to salute vital staff

Source:  Associated Press

Train horns can deliver an ear-splitting jolt to drivers sitting in traffic or people drifting off to sleep at home, but tomorrow they’ll be put to another use in the United States.

An Amtrak train arrives to Union Station in Washington. Source: Associated Press

At 7am NZT, trains across the nation will sound their horns to honour the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Amtrak trains, along with regional partner trains across the US, plan to give two blasts of their horns in a toot to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic.

“Every hero deserves to be recognised and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s chief operating and commercial officer.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:09
Cafes and restaurants can reopen with restricted takeaway services under Alert Level 3
2
'You still primarily stay home. Stay home, save lives' - PM releases details of Alert Level 3 conditions
3
Level 3 will double numbers at work and allow 'bubbles' to expand - PM
4
Fifteen new Covid-19 cases brings New Zealand past 1400 mark
5
Coronavirus: Ministry of Health widens community testing to include some supermarkets
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NZR freezes $25m in payments, affecting All Blacks, Black Ferns, Sevens and Super Rugby players

Covid-19: Stuff becomes latest media company to ask employees to take 15% pay cut
00:54

Level 3 will double numbers at work and allow 'bubbles' to expand - PM
00:42

Fifteen new Covid-19 cases brings New Zealand past 1400 mark