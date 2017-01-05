Train crashes at New York platform - 100 injured

A packed Long Island Rail Road rush hour train crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into a major transportation hub today, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other.

Emergency services staff take away a passenger who was onboard a train which crashed at a platform in New York. Source: Associated Press

The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area. A rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.

About 100 people were treated for minor injuries after the 8:30am (local time) crash. Many had been standing as they prepared to get off the train at the last stop.

Some people were removed on stretchers. Others sat, stunned, on the pavement outside, bleeding, holding ice packs on their heads, rising and limping away with help from rescuers.

"The entire structure started shaking," said Steben Medina, who was having coffee at the terminal when he heard the crash and screams. "I thought a bomb had gone off or something."

The most serious injury, though, appeared to be a broken leg, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said: "Luckily ... all things considered, this was a relatively minor accident."