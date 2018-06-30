 

Trail of destruction as teenager drives ute into a Texas Walmart

Associated Press

Caleb Wilson caused a half a million dollars in damages to the store.
John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Police car generic.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

Donald Trump has been labelled a 'yank and grab', after his awkward and dominant 'pull fest' on Justin Trudeau.

Canada announces billions in retaliatory tariffs against US beginning next month

FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II is costing British taxpayers a bit more this year. Financial figures published Thursday, June 28, 2018 reveal that overall costs have gone up in part because of a 10-year program to refit aging Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in central London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland. File)

Just how much does the Queen spend in a year?

The Warehouse could cull 180 jobs - union

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

From tomorrow, they will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads.

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

Domestic abuse organisation calls violence in the home a 'national emergency'

The comments come after Turiarangi Tai was sentenced to at least 17 years' jail for killing girlfriend Chozyn Koroheke with a shotgun.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

The South Taranaki mayor was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals following the horrific two-car crash on Wednesday.


 
