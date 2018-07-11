 

Tragic family loss for Australian doctor behind Thai cave rescues

Tragedy has struck the Australian doctor at the heart of the rescue of the young Thai soccer team with the death of his father, soon after the remaining boys and their coach escaped their cave prison.

Australian doctor Richard Harris.

Source: Facebook


Adelaide anaesthetist and underwater cave explorer Richard "Harry" Harris risked his own life to make the treacherous journey to the underground chamber where the group was trapped for two weeks.


But as the successful rescue was completed yesterday, Dr Harris' father died, his boss and MedSTAR clinical director Andrew Pearce says.

