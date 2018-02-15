'Tragic' death of baby in Australia prompts co-sleeping warning

Source:AAP
A Tasmanian coroner has attributed the death of a two-month-old boy while sleeping next to his mother to a lack of understanding about the well-publicised dangers of co-sleeping.
The baby died unexpectedly in northern Tasmania in August 2016 after the family decided to sleep together in their lounge room because the bedrooms were cold.
In findings published today, Coroner Simon Cooper reinforced the widely- publicised danger posed by co-sleeping, which "in this tragic case ... was not properly understood".
