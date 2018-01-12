'A tragedy for our entire community' – Louisiana residents speak out after teacher's arrest

Local residents in Kaplan are speaking out in support of Deyshia Hargrave, the Louisiana teacher arrested after calling out a school official's pay raise at a school board meeting.

"If our teachers are treated like that, that what does it say for them?" says Alice Stelly, a Kaplan resident who was eyewitness to Hargrave getting handcuffed during Monday's meeting.

Outrage sparked across social media this week as video of the Hargrave being forcibly removed from the meeting went viral.

"She was professional, very, very professional," Stelly says about Hargraves behavior during the meeting and arrest.

Other residents in the area, many who personally know Hargrave, echo sympathetic thoughts.